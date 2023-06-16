"Senthil Balaji arrested on Supreme Court order," former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 16 : Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami on Friday said that the arrested state minister and DMK leader Santhil Balaji was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Speaking to the media in Chennai, AIADMK General Secretary said, "It's my responsibility to reveal the truth to the people of Tamil Nadu. Based on the Supreme Court order, ED carried out the raids and interrogated Senthil Balaji".

"CM Stalin had visited Senthil Balaji at the hospital due to fear that he might reveal some information to Enforcement Department. Not only the CM but his ministers are also panicking due to this," the former TN chief Minister added.

The arrest is part of an investigation into a job racket scandal, dating back to Balaji's term as transport minister under the 2011-16 AIADMK government.

"You (CM Stalin) can't do anything to AIADMK workers. If Balaji reveals the truth, then Stalin's political career will be affected...," he alleged.

He asked CM Stalin to face the case of Senthil Balaji "without any fear".

"In 2016, M K Stalin accused Senthil Balaji of corruption in the transport department in a public meeting in Karur district, but now he became a good man to him," he recalled.

Senthil Balaji was arrested by the probe agency in a money laundering probe on early Wednesday.

A war of words erupted between the AIADMK and DMK leaders after the arrest of Senthil Balaji on early Wednesday.

Even as the state minister was remanded to 14 days' judicial custody on Wednesday, a war of words erupted with the DMK saying it won't be intimidated by the BJP's threats.

Opposition leaders, too, tore into the ED over its "highhandedness" for questioning Balaji for long hours and taking him into custody.

