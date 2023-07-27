Senthil Balaji's judicial custody extended till Aug 8

Chennai, July 27 A Chennai court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of jailed Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji till August 8.

The minister appeared for a virtual hearing.

After hearing arguments, the judicial custody was extended till August 8 by the court.

Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14 in connection with a money laundering case.

The minister had complained of chest pain immediately after he was taken into custody and during a medical investigation at the Omandurar government hospital, it was found that he had three blocks in his coronary artery.

The minister was later shifted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai where he underwent heart surgery.

Balaji is currently lodged in the Puzhal central prison.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor