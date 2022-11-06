Seven police officers killed in bandit attack in Pakistan

Islamabad, Nov 6 Seven police officers were killed in an attack by bandits in Pakistan's Sindh province on Sunday.

The incident happened when dozens of the criminals stormed a police camp in Ghotki district, killing seven police officers and kidnapping 20 others, local reports said.

The camp was established in the area to carry out an operation against the criminals for the release of several people they kidnapped a few days ago, Xinhua news agency reported.

A heavy contingent of police reached the area following the incident and a search operation is underway in the area, said the reports.

The area where the incident happened is a sparsely populated place and a strong hideout of bandits involved in criminal activities including robberies, target killings, and kidnapping for ransom.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor