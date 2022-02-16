Shah congratulates Delhi Police for 'fair probe' of Delhi riots

New Delhi, Feb 16 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday congratulated the Delhi Police for fair investigation into the Delhi riots.

"I congratulate Delhi Police for the role it played during the Covid pandemic and the Delhi riots, particularly for fair and strict investigation of the riots," the Home Minister said at the 75th Raising Day parade of Delhi Police.

He said that the Delhi Police has done the job of presenting the rioters before the Courts with strictness and justice.

Communal riots broke out in the national capital in February, 2020, during which over 50 people were killed. Since then the Delhi Police has been investigating the riots and has detained and produced several accused people before the Courts.

A total of 695 cases are being investigated by North-East District police while 62 cases such as murders were transferred to the Crime Branch, where three dedicated Special Investigation Teams investigated the cases under continuous monitoring of superior officers.

On January 20, a Delhi Court sentenced a man for 5 years, convicted for burning down the house of a 73-year-old woman. it was the firstAjail term in delhi riots cases.

