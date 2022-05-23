Shanghai partially resumes cross-district public transport

Shanghai, May 23 Shanghai has partially resumed its cross-district public transport, as part of the city's efforts to restore the public transport system step by step following a massive Covid-19 outbreak.

Four main subway lines numbers 3, 6, 10 and 16 resumed services on Sunday, with trains running from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and at 20-minute intervals, reports Xinhua news agency.

A total of 273 bus routes also resumed services, covering the city's airports, railway stations and major hospitals.

Passengers are allowed to use the public transport system only when they have Covid negative result certificates for nucleic acid testing taken within 48 hours.

They are required to wear masks throughout their trips.

