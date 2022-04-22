Shehbaz Sharif chairs Pak NSC meeting to discuss 'threat letter'

Islamabad, April 22 Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday chaired a National Security Committee (NSC) meeting to discuss the alleged 'threat letter', media reports said.

The meeting is being attended by the services chiefs and federal ministers.

Sources privy to the matter said that former Pakistani ambassador to Washington Dr Asad Majeed Khan will brief the NSC over his diplomatic cable that carried the alleged threat sent to the PTI government last month by US officials, Geo News reported.

The Pakistani diplomat, sources said, has reached Islamabad and will attend the NSC meeting convened by Shehbaz Sharif at PM Office to discuss the "threat letter".

Former Pakistna premier Imran Khan, who was voted out through a no-confidence motion, brandished a "threat letter" on March 27 at a public gathering before his ouster, claiming that his government had been threatened by the US and the Opposition was involved in the conspiracy.

The PTI has claimed that the Imran Khan government was toppled because of the independent foreign policy and most recently due to the PM's Russian visit.

The US has rejected the allegations and said there is no truth in them.

Not only this, DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar had also rejected the perception of a foreign conspiracy behind the no-trust motion.

Addressing a press conference on April 14, the military spokesperson had clarified that the word "conspiracy" was not used in the statement issued after a meeting of the NSC last month.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor