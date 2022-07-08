Shinzo Abe in 'critical condition' after being shot (Afternoon Ld)

Tokyo, July 8 Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is said be in "critical condition" after he was shot at on Friday while addressing an election campaign rally in Nara city, according to media reports.

Speaking to reporters in Tokyo, incumbent Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Abe was in "critical condition", adding that the attack was a "despicable act that took place during an election period, which is the foundation of democracy", state broadcaster NHK reported.

"It is totally unacceptable. I condemn the act in the strongest possible terms."

The Prime Minister added that "it is important for the government to prepare to take all necessary measures to deal with any possible situation".

According to NHK, the attack took place at around 11.30 a.m. (local time) near the Yamatosaidaiji Station in Nara city while the 67-year-old former leader was making a speech for a Liberal Democratic Party candidate's election campaign.

The police said that Abe was shot twice, with the second shot hitting him in the back, causing him to fall to the ground.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency confirmed that he had a bullet wound on the right of his neck, and also suffered subcutaneous bleeding under the left part of his chest.

He was rushed by medevac to Nara Medical University Hospital although showed no vital signs, according to local police and emergency services.

Meanwhile, the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Yamagami Tetsuya, a resident of Nara city, has been arrested for attempted murder.

Investigative sources told NHK a gun seized at the scene appeared to be handmade.

The sources added that the suspect worked for the Maritime Self Defense Force for three years until around 2005.

According to the police, the accused told investigators that he was dissatisfied with the former Prime Minister and intended to kill him.

Japan's top government spokesperson, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, confirmed the attack earlier in the day and told reporters that any brutal act should never be tolerated, adding: "We strongly condemn this," Xinhua news agency reported.

Former Tokyo Governor Yoichi Masuzoe said in a tweet that Abe was in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest, a term often used before a death is officially confirmed in Japan, reports the BBC.

Abe became Japan's longest-serving Prime Minister after serving from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020.

He however, stepped down in 2020 citing health reasons.

He later revealed that he had suffered a relapse of ulcerative colitis, an intestinal disease, the BBC reported.

He was succeeded by his close party ally Yoshihide Suga, who was later replaced by Fumio Kishida.

Key figures from across the world have condemned the incident.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "deeply distressed" over the attack on his "dear friend" Abe, while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the incident a "despicable attack"

Former Australia Prime Minister Kevin Rudd said it was an "attack on supporters of democracy", while US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, said Abe had been an "outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the US", adding that America was "praying" for his well-being.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said his country was shocked by the attack and hoped for Abe's speedy recovery.

