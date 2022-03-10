Shiv Sena in UP Election: Shiv Sena's flop show, gets fewer votes Goa, Uttar Pradesh

The Shiv Sena candidates who were determined to expand the party outside Maharashtra did not perform as expected in the first hour and a half of counting of votes. Therefore, there is talk of Shiv Sena's flop show outside Maharashtra. Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray had also held campaign rallies in Goa and Uttar Pradesh. By 10 am, it was seen that the Shiv Sena had received less than the required number of votes.

Shiv Sena is making efforts to expand the party outside Maharashtra. Shiv Sena had fielded candidates in Goa and Uttar Pradesh. Shiv Sena had also held talks to form an alliance with Congress. However, after Congress refused, Shiv Sena formed an alliance with the NCP. In Uttar Pradesh, Shiv Sena had fielded independent candidates. Shiv Sena has fielded 10 candidates in Goa. While, the NCP has fielded 13 candidates. Both parties are in the lead.

By 10 am, it was seen that the Shiv Sena had received less than the required number of votes. Shiv Sena got 0.25 per cent votes. The NCP got 0.83 per cent. While, the NOTA option got 1.20 per cent votes. In Uttar Pradesh too, the performance of Shiv Sena candidates remained almost the same. Shiv Sena candidates got 0.02 percent votes. While, the NOTA option got 0.71 per cent votes.

Aditya Thackeray on field for campaigning

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray had held a public meeting for the campaign of Shiv Sena candidates. He held meetings in Goa and Uttar Pradesh. Aaditya was the first person in the Thackeray family to hold campaign rallies for Shiv Sena candidates outside the state.