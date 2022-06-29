Shiv Sena rebels in Guwahati may head to Goa or Karwar today

Panaji, June 29 Ahead of the floor test as directed by the Maharashtra Governor, the rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena, who are camping in Guwahati, are likely to land in Goa or Karnataka's Karwar on Wednesday before proceeding to Mumbai on Thursday.

Speaking to , Goa BJP state president Sadanand Shet Tanavade pointed out, "If they reach late then they will stay here. But this is not confirmed. They may go to Karwar. But for that also, they have to land at the Goa Airport."

Karwar is around 90 odd km away from the Dabolim airport in Goa.

Another senior Goa BJP leader said, "Going to Karwar may be another strategy as it is very close to Goa," he said.

Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Maharashtra Governor's direction to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take a floor test and prove its majority in the House on Thursday (June 30). The court agreed to hear the case at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

This new political development is taking place following the meeting of Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday, who asked him to convene a floor test.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor