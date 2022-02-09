Shiv Sena's Raut alleges ED out to 'fix' him, asks VP to 'rein in' agency
Mumbai, Feb 9 In an unprecedented move, Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party Leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut has knocked the doors of Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, the Chairman of the upper house, with a plea to "rein in" the Enforcement Directorate
