Shivaji Maharaj's descendant wants PM Modi's attention on issue of Maharashtra Governor's remarks

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Shivaji Maharaj's descendent Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhonsle on Friday addressed the press conference after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

"On November 23, we sent a letter to the President, and Prime Minister and today also official correspondence has been done. A letter, regarding derogatory remarks against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has been addressed from President's Secretariat to Home Minister's Office. Now it's a matter of procedure", he further stated.

"There is unrest in the state of Maharashtra over the derogatory remark against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, as he is cherished and loved by everyone," he said in the presser.

Speaking at the presser, Udayanraje Bhonsle said, "PM himself called the meeting. He had called Rajya Sabha MPs from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. He wanted to share some points with us regarding the party, how to get the party enhanced, and how to boost it up further".

Addressing the Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue, he stated, "When the Mahajan committee was established, it was decided that based on the language, the division should take place, but it has not been done".

"The centre should take a meeting with top leadership from Karnataka and Maharashtra on the issue", he further stated.

Notably, Udayanraje Bhonsle has written a letter to PM Narendra Modi addressing the alleged derogatory remark against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

In the letter, he wrote, "I would like to bring to your notice the irresponsible remarks made by the Governor and Sudhanshu Trivedi in regards to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and following that the cascading effect of lucid and derogatory comments made by responsible people of the party, of which I too happen to be a member, and has been entrusted a Rajya Sabha seat".

Lauding PM Modi, he further wrote, "Not only as the 13th descendant of Chhatrapati Maharaj but also as a "Shivbhakt", I am honoured to have seen such dedication by you, towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj over the entire time that you have been the Prime minister".

"You have inculcated a sense of pride in all Indians towards the great iconic Maratha king who installed out of the many ideas the idea of "Swarajya" into the people of his kingdom, which later on went to become the route of democracy in our great country", he further added.

Expressing dismay over the alleged derogatory remarks, he added, "To see that the image of Maharaj being tarnished is not only sad but humiliating also, because it's you who has upheld Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's values in mind and spirit and showed the nation the righteous path of the Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj".

Addressing the issue further and warning of the ramifications that may occur, he wrote, "The current rhetoric in regards to Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj has awoken the sentiments of 'Shivbhakts' by and large and has started a polarizing effect cutting across all party lines, which if not curtailed will have a rippling effect across the Maharashtra state and will move on to other states".

"It will be seen as contrary to the stance taken by you towards the glorification of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj", he added.

Requesting PM Modi to address the issue, he further wrote, "I would be obliged, indebted and humbled if you could address this issue as it has put Maharashtra in an awkward and humiliating stance".

Notably, on December 3, Udayanraje Bhonsle arrived at the Raigad Fort in Maharashtra to express his protest against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi over their alleged remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

At the Raigad Fort, Udayanraje Bhonsle announced to launch 'Aakrosh' agitation to mark his protest.

The Maharashtra Governor on November 19 stoked controversy as he called Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj an 'old idol'.

This statement sparked a massive furore and drew censure from Maratha organisations and opposition leaders alike.

Meanwhile, the opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the Maharashtra assembly has announced a massive protest march in Mumbai on December 17 against the Eknath Shinde government for insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute while also demanding to remove Maharashtra's Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari over his controversial remark over Shivaji.

