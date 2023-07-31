Shivakumar DA case: K'taka HC reserves order on quash petition

Bengaluru, July 31 The Karnataka High Court has reserved its order on quash petition in connection with the investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the disproportionate assets case submitted by the Deputy Chief Minister and state unit Congress president D.K. Shivakumar.

The bench headed by Justice K. Natarajan completed the trial in this regard on Monday and reserved for orders.

The court has also directed the counsel SPP Prasanna Kumar for the CBI to submit the case diary of the investigation of the case in a sealed envelope.

The bench also observed that the counsel for Shivakumar had raised a question on the legality of the proportion of the disproportionate assets case.

The bench also stated that the petitioner suspected the order of the investigation by the CBI into the case. Once the suspicion is raised, all matters will be seen with suspicion.

The court underlined that the case diary should be produced before the court without any corrections.

Shivakumar had approached the High Court questioning the decision of handing over the disproportionate assets case to the CBI.

The court had given an interim stay on the CBI investigation till February 24 and later the court had extended the stay many times.

The CBI had raided the residences and offices of Shivakumar at 14 locations in New Delhi, Mumbai and other places on October 5, 2020.

During the raids, the sleuths had seized Rs 57 lakh in cash, key documents and hard discs.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which began an investigation in connection with a disproportionate assets case and illegal money transfer, had inquired about Shivakumar.

He was sent to jail and later released on bail.

After the release, Shivakumar was given a heroic welcome by lakhs of people and the Congress party elevated him to the post of the party president of the Karnataka unit.

After the Congress' victory in Karnataka assembly elections, Shivakumar had stated that he had got two choices -- either to join BJP or to go to jail, and he had picked the second option.

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the petition filed by the CBI challenging the Karnataka High Court’s temporary stay order.

The apex court had declined interference in view of the fact that the matter is pending before the High Court for final adjudication.

