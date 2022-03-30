Shivpal meets Yogi, sets off speculations

Lucknow, March 30 Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) president Shivpal Yadav met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the latter's residence on Wednesday evening , setting off political speculations.

After the meeting that lasted about 45 minutes, Shivpal said that it was a 'mere courtesy call'.

He said that he had not met Yogi Adityanath after his victory in elections and had come to convey his good wishes to the chief minister.

He declined to comment further on the political outcome of the meeting.

"I will disclose my political cards later and this visit has nothing to do with it, " he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor