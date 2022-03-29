Shivpal skips Akhilesh's meeting

Lucknow, March 29 Senior SP MLA and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) President, Shivpal Singh Yadav, on Tuesday, skipped the meeting convened by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav with his allies.

Shivpal Yadav has been sulking after he was not invited to the SP legislature party meeting last week even though he had won the election on a SP symbol.

He was in Delhi on Tuesday where he met Mulayam Singh Yadav and later proceeded to Etawah.

The meeting in Lucknow with allies, was attended by Pallavi Patel of the Apna Dal-K, Om Prakash Rajbhar of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, and Rajpal Baliyan of the Rashtriya Lok Dal.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Baliyan said that the performance of the alliance was discussed and more meetings would be held to analyse the reasons for the underperformance.

