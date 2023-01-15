Shivraj Chouhan's chopper makes emergency landing

Bhopal, Jan 15 A helicopter carrying Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday made an emergency landing due to "some technical glitches".

An official said that CM Chouhan's chopper took off from Manawar for Dhar on Sunday evening but it had to fly back (to Manawar) due to a technical glitch.

In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office said: "Chouhan was going to Dhar from Manwar. Meanwhile, due to some technical issues, the pilot had to land the chopper immediately."

The Chief Minister later left for Dhar, located 75 km away from Manawar, by road, and also addressed a poll (urban body election) gathering in Dhar district.

