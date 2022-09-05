Shrikant Tyagi's wife alleges threat to life from BJP MP

Noida, Sep 5 Self-claimed BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi's wife Anu Tyagi in a video has claimed that she faces a threat to life from Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma.

Accusing the BJP leader of trying to create divisions in the society, she also demanded security for herself.

Her husband Shrikant Tyagi was arrested along with three other accomplices from Meerut on August 9, four days after a video went viral on social media in which he was seen abusing a woman at the Grand Omaxe Society here in Sector 93-B.

Anu Tyagi had levelled similar allegation on Mahesh Sharma earlier as well.

The Tyagi community has been holding protests in Meerut and other places, demanding a meeting between Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Anu Tyagi over the alleged police harassment.

A nine-member team of Samajwadi Party had met Anu Tyagi a few days ago at her Noida residence.

Mahesh Sharma has not reacted to the videos and the allegations yet.

