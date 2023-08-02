Siddaramaiah to meet PM Modi on Aug 3, request supply of rice for free scheme

Bengaluru, Aug 2 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday for the first time after assuming power in the state, according to an official statement.

Siddaramaiah will also meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

As per sources, the Karnataka Chief Minister is likely to request the PM for supply of rice by central government agencies for the Anna Bhagya, the party's flagship free rice scheme under which his government is planning to provide 10 kg of rice for all members of BPL families.

He will also seek an increase of funds from the central government and additional funds for the irrigation projects, the Jal Jeevan Mission, MNREGS.

The Chief Minister is also expected to seek Rs 5,495 crores interim relief for the state as per the recommendation of 15th Financial Commission and also discuss about the state not getting its judicious share in the GST. He will also discuss the major road projects in the state and demand for additional grants during his meeting, sources stated.

Siddaramaiah will also be attending the key meeting called by the Congress high command on Wednesday in New Delhi. DyCM and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar and 50 representatives from the state Congress including cabinet ministers, MLAs and senior leaders are invited.

Shivakumar maintained that the meeting is called for making strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and fixing the responsibilities for various leaders. The high command will also review implementation of guarantee schemes in the state. However, sources say that the party high command is worried about simmering differences cropping up within the party, barely two months after taking over the power, and the is going to give a strong message to the factions within Congress not to indulge in infighting.

