Since 2017, days of Goa assembly sessions decreasing: Lobo

Panaji, July 7 Stating that since 2017, working days of Goa Legislative assembly sessions are decreasing, Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo on Thursday said that it was inappropriate to curtail the Monsoon Session, which will begin on July 11, to two weeks, citing the reason of panchayat election.

"Earlier, assembly sessions were taking place for 40 to 50 days yearly. But since 2017 the days of sessions are decreasing to A24, 23 and 17 days. During Covid pandemic, assembly session took place for only 11 days. At least now, it should have held properly," Lobo told reporters here.

He said that in the past, at many instances, elections to state assemblies have taken place, while parliament sessions were going on.

"Goa government has curtailed the assembly session citing the reason of the panchayat election. I had objected to this," he said.

"Whenever there are elections in any state, parliament keeps on proceedings. Giving assurances related to that state or not, here code of conduct is not violated. Why I am saying this, because the budget (of Goa) has already been presented. It will not be called a violation of code of conduct if even assurances are given," Lobo said.

"However, we (opposition) have requested that the assembly session of December, which normally is held for four days, should be held for two weeks. The Speaker (Ramesh Tawadkar) has verbally accepted our request," he said.

He said that as the session is curtailed, many questions, calling attention and private members' resolutions will remain untouched during this session for discussion.

"That is why we have requested the Speaker to hold the next session for a longer period," Lobo said.

