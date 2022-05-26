Skill varsity inks MoU with Tihar Jail to train inmates

New Delhi, May 26 The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Delhi Prisons Department for training and skill enhancement of the inmates.

With the collaboration, the skill varsity shall offer different skill-based courses at Tihar Jail, from July this year, and award certificates upon successful completion of the programme which will enable the inmates to be gainfully employed upon release from jail.

It is envisaged that skill training shall enable inmates upon release to have an opportunity to respectfully integrate themselves into the society.

Officials said that the initiative is intended to support long term rehabilitation of the inmates and integration into the society.

Skill University Vice Chancellor Prof. Neharika Vohra said this is not just as a skilling program but something which also builds agency among the inmates.

"Through this initiative, we want to give the prisoners a second chance to lead a respectable life upon release," she averred.

Director General (Prisons), Sandeep Goel remarked "this is the need of the hour".

"With such a strong institutionalised collaboration, we could aim at long term reform of the prisoners. This programme will help us add various skill courses for inmates in our jails which will help them earn their livelihood upon release. This will give the inmates a better opportunity to lead a dignified life," the top prison official said.

The University shall deploy trainers for imparting skill based courses for identified groups within the jail premises.

It is proposed that a detailed assessment of existing skills and market requirements will be conducted before the launch of the courses, which shall be tailor-made for the prisoners.

