S.Korea to ramp up policy efforts to tackle low birth trends

Seoul, Feb 10 South Korea said on Thursday that it will boost policy efforts to tackle the low birth trends that have been aggravated during the Covid-19 pandemic as the country will likely suffer a severe fall in the working-age population in the coming years.

The government plans to launch the fourth pan-government task force this month to deal with demographic challenges, including a fall in the population and preparation for a super-aged society, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The Ministry said the country plans to discuss ways to make its "super" low birth rates rebound in the coming years, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The government said it plans to increase tax benefits and other incentives on marriages and childbirths for young people. It will come up with measures to encourage more couples to use parental leave and strengthen child care services.

The country will also consider revamping the national pension system amid concerns that the pension fund could dry up faster than expected amid rapid aging.

At the current pace, the National Pension fund is expected to start to post a deficit in 2039 and completely dry up by 2055, according to a 2020 report by the National Assembly Budget Office.

South Korea faces a grim demographic situation as its working-age population is expected to fall at a fast pace.

The country's total population is estimated to have recorded its first decline last year due to the country's chronically low birth rate, rapid aging and a decline in incoming foreigners amid the pandemic.

The country's total fertility rate the average number of children a woman bears in her lifetime hit a record low of 0.84 last year. It was much lower than the replacement level of 2.1 that would keep South Korea's population stable at 52 million.

The total fertility rate is forecast to nosedive to 0.7 in 2024 before rebounding to one in 2031.

Many young people are delaying or giving up on getting married or having babies due to economic difficulties and changes in social norms. The number of those getting married sharply fell due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2020, the working-age population, or people aged 15 to 64, came to 37.4 million, accounting for 72.1 per cent of the total population.

Baby boomers, born between 1955 and 1963, began reaching age 65 last year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor