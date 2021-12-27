S.Korean President's approval rating rises to 41.1%: Poll

Seoul, Dec 27 South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating rose 0.9 percentage points to 41.1 per cent last week, a new poll revealed on Monday.

The negative assessment on Moon's conduct of state affairs slipped 1.5 percentage points to 55.3 per cent, according to the Realmeter survey.

Support for Moon's ruling Democratic Party fell 0.4 percentage points to 32.7 per cent last week, reports Xinhua news agency.

The main conservative opposition People Power Party won 37.2 per cent of support last week, down 2.0 percentage points from the previous week.

The minor centre-right People's Party gained a 7.9 percent of approval score, followed by the minor centre-left Open Democratic Party with 6.4 per cent and the minor progressive Justice Party with 3.5 per cent.

As for the approval rating of presidential candidates, support for the Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung advanced 1.7 percentage points over the week to 39.7 per cent last week.

Support for the People Power Party's Yoon Suk-yeol declined 4 percentage points to 40.4 per cent last week.

The country's presidential election is scheduled for March 9, 2022.

