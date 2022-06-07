S.Korean Prez names new envoys to China, Japan, Russia, UN

Seoul, June 7 South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday named new ambassadors to China, Japan, Russia and the UN, completing a fresh lineup of the top envoys to all four major powers after selecting a new ambassador to the US last month.

Yun Duk-min, a foreign policy expert who previously headed the Korea National Diplomatic Academy, was named ambassador to Tokyo, while Chung Jae-ho, a professor of Seoul National University, was named the envoy to Beijing, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Chang Ho-jin, a former ambassador to Cambodia, was named envoy to Russia, while former Ambassador to Britain Hwang Joon-kook was tapped as ambassador to the UN, the presidential office said.

The selections completed the lineup of ambassadors to the four major nations.

Last month, Yoon picked then Rep. Cho Tae-yong of the ruling People Power Party, who previously served as vice foreign minister, as his first ambassador to the United States.

