S.Korea's presidential office expected to undergo sweeping changes under new govt

Seoul, March 11 South Korea's presidential office, or the Cheong Wa Dae, is expected to undergo sweeping changes both externally and internally under the incoming government of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, informed officials said on Friday.

Yoon won Wednesday's presidential election on campaign pledges to reform the government, including the dismantling of Cheong Wa Dae and relocation of the presidential office to the Seoul Government Complex in Gwanghwamun Square, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Besides the relocation, the President-elect is determined to reorganise the presidential office into a number of public-private joint committees across sectors, the officials said.

Notably, the incoming government will consider opening the door of the presidential committees to foreign experts, they added.

According to the current law, foreigners can be appointed as public officials except in fields related to national security.

Foreigners recruited to join Yoon's presidential committees as a civilian will be allowed to handle security and confidential affairs.

Cheong Wa Dae, also known as the Blue House, refers to a secluded complex of multiple buildings used as the head of state's executive office and official residence, and the presidential secretariat's office.

Yoon has criticised Cheong Wa Dae for dominating ministries and monopolizing power based on the "imperial" presidential system. H

He has promised to transform the presidential office into a place where the nation's top government officials and global talents work together.

