Some oppn leaders involved in global conspiracy to topple Imran's govt: Minister

Islamabad, April 1 Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that some opposition leaders were "involved in the global conspiracy to topple the incumbent government", Express Tribune reported.

"If the government was being removed constitutionally then there would have been no issues but some opposition leaders are involved in this conspiracy and are taking dictation from foreign forces," he said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

Chaudhry said that the fundamental objective of the conspiracy was to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan from his office.

"If this was an organic movement then why the opposition is boycotting the meetings? Why don't they see the prove themselves."

He cleared that not all leaders of the opposition were involved in the conspiracy and said that maybe the dissenting PTI MNAs are also unaware.

"Many PTI MNAs who are now with the opposition must be thinking that this is an organic movement. I want to ask them to hold their decision. They should come to NSC meetings and see the proof for themselves," he added.

"It (the conspiracy) originated from the apartment of Nawaz Sharif in London and was ending here," he added.

Reiterating his earlier stance, a government spokesperson said that Khan "will fight till the ball" as it was for the sovereignty of the country.

"Whenever there is an independent foreign policy in a country, the price of it has to be paid by its leaders," he added.

On the occasion, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar said that the opposition's moves prove that it was indeed a conspiracy.

"When we received the document, the opposition had not tabled the no-confidence motion but it was mentioned in the document," he added.

Hammad said that the "foreign force" is confident that the next government would be a friendly one.

