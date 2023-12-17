Spirit of 1971 must be preserved, promoted: Jaishankar on Bangladesh Victory Day

Dhaka, Dec 17 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar has extended his warm greetings to his Bangladeshi counterpart A.K. Abdul Momen as the latter celebrated the 52nd anniversary of Bangladesh 'Victory Day'.

"Victory Day" is observed to commemorate the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971 and the subsequent independence of Bangladesh.

"The spirit of 1971, which continues to be the cornerstone of relations between Bangladesh and India, must be preserved and promoted. It is time for us to treasure our friendship," Jaishankar said on Saturday at a ceremony at the Dhaka airport.

"The India-Bangladesh Maitri has not only served the interest of its people but been an example beyond," the EAM wrote on his X account.

Earlier on Sunday, Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka Pranay Verma said India stands ready to walk together with Bangladesh in realising its vision of a stable, progressive and prosperous nation.

In a post on X, Jaishankar congratulated Momen, the Government of Bangladesh, and its people on Saturday.

"Warm greetings to FM A.K. Abdul Momen and the government and people of Bangladesh on the 52nd Bijoy Dibosh!"

--IANS

