Sri Lanka decides to set up investment zone for fisheries

Colombo, Oct 19 Sri Lankan State Minister of Fisheries, Piyal Nishantha, has announced the development of a specialised investment zone in the island country's northern region, which will be tailored to the fishing industry.

The Minister told the media on Wednesday that this strategic endeavour aims to attract investments related to the fisheries sector, fostering economic growth, and generating substantial employment generation, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said a series of programmes will be held on November 19-21 with a specific focus on the Northern Province, led by the Jaffna district, to coincide with this year's World Fisheries Day.

"Within the Jaffna district, various services provided by agencies affiliated with the Ministry of Fisheries, such as mobile fishing services, issuance of fishing ID cards, registration of fishing boats and resolution of communication issues concerning fishing signals, will be the centre of attention," Nishantha said.

"Solutions will be delivered to these challenges directly within the local communities," he added.

The Minister said that a programme to provide kerosene subsidies for one-day fishing vessels is being implemented for the second time.

