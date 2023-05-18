Stalin lays foundation stone for Porunai Museum in TN

Chennai, May 18 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin on Thursday laid the foundation stone for Porunai Museum on International Museum day virtually from his office in the Secretariat through video conference.

The Tamil Nadu government has allocated 13.02 acres of land for the Porunai Museum.

The museum will be built on an area of 55,000 square feet at a cost of Rs 33 crore in the first phase. To be built with world-class standards, the museum will display 2,617 rare artefacts that were collected from Aditchanallur, Korkai and Sivakalai.

Stalin also launched two books, 'Tamizh Nattu Panpattu Marabugal' and 'Pudukottai Vattaram' during the event.

