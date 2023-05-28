Stalin rides Bullet Train in Japan, tweets about experience
Chennai, May 28 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is on a tour of Japan, travelled on the Bullet Train from Osaka to Tokyo on Sunday.
"Traveling from Osaka to Tokyo on# BulletTrain, will cover a distance of 500 km in less than two and half hours", he said in a series of tweets.
"A railway service equivalent to #BulletTrain not only in design but also in speed and quality should come for use in our India as well. The poor and middle-class people should benefit and their journey should become easier!#FutureIndia".
