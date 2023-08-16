Stalin to visit Ramanathapuram on August 18, discuss issues faced by fishermen

Chennai, Aug 16 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin is scheduled to visit Ramanathapuram district on Friday to discuss issues faced by the fishermen community.

The fishermen of the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu have been facing tough situation over the regular arrests and "intimidation" by Sri Lankan navy on charges of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and confiscation of mechanised fishing boats that costs a fortune.

R. Mohammed Ismael, a fishermen at Ramanathapuram told IANS, "We are expecting Chief Minister Stalin to take up our issue with the Union Government and to bring up a permanent solution. The Sri Lankan Navy arrests us and are taken to the island nation where we are jailed and may be after two to three weeks we get released. But our costly mechanised fishing boats which is our lifeline is confiscated by the Sri Lankans. The boats are not released and ends up as a rusty structure. We want the Chief Minister to listen to us and bring up a solution to this."

The fishermen of Ramanathapuram have been constantly demanding for the construction of a fishing harbour at Mandapam, Thangachimadam, and other suitable places in the district.

The fishermen, also want an increase in the allotment of diesel per boat from 1800 litres to 2500 or 3000 litres. Fishermen and Mandapam also want the state to revoke the ban on sea cucumber as its population has greatly increased in the past two decades.

