Stalin urges Centre's intervention into attack on Tamil fishermen by Sri Lankans in sea

Chennai, Feb 21 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin in a letter to Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has requested the Union Government to immediately intervene into the "frequent attacks" on Indian fishermen by Sri Lankans.

The Chief Minister while mentioning an attack on six fishermen from Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu on February 15 in the sea, said that the Sri Lankan nationals had assaulted the Tamil fishermen who had navigated in the sea for their livelihood.

Stalin said that in the attack, the owner of the boat, Murugan, was brutally attacked and he sustained injuries in his left hand and head and others sustained internal injuries.

He also mentioned that around Rs 2 lakh worth equipment including GPS, a walkie-talkie, a battery and approximately 200 kg of fish were taken away by force from the boat.

The Chief Minister in the letter mentioned that the fishermen from Tamil Nadu were subjected to frequent attacks by the Sri Lankan nationals in the sea.

