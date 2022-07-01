State PWD Minister issues controversial order

Thiruvananthapuram, July 1 State PWD Minister P.A.Mohammed Riyas, son-in-law of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, appears to have run into trouble after his department issued an order asking all the employees to report to work on St. Thomas Day (July 3).

For Christ, St. Thomas Day is when they pay homage to the prominent Saint who was one of the 12 apostles of Jesus Christ.

The order from the administrative head of Public Works Department which is dated June 29, has already come under attack from several Christian employees.

In order to dispose of all pending files, the employees have been asked to report on a Sunday which happens to be St. Thomas Day.

Riyaz is already in trouble after the gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh claimed that his wife was also involved in the crime.

