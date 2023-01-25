Stung with criticism, Antony's son quits Congress

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 25 A day after former Defence Minister A.K. Antony's son, Anil Antony's tweets slamming the BBC's controversial documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew flak, he resigned from his roles in the Congress on Wednesday.

Anil Antony, who headed the IT wing of the Congress party in Kerala, tweeted, "I have resigned from my roles in @incindia @INCKerala. Intolerant calls to retract a tweet, by those fighting for free speech. I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on."

"Considering the events from Tuesday, I believe it would be appropriate for me to leave all my roles in the Congress- as the convenor of the KPCC Digital media, and as the national coordinator of AICC social media and digital communication cell," he wrote in his resignation letter.

"Kindly consider this as my resignation letter. I would like to thank everyone, especially the Kerala State Leadership and Dr Shashi Tharoor, along with countless party workers, who had wholeheartedly supported and guided me at various times, during my brief period here," he said.

"I am sure that I have my own unique strength which could have enabled me to contribute very effectively to the party in several ways. However by now, I have been made well aware that you, your colleagues and the coterie around the leadership are only keen to work with a bunch of sycophants and chamchas, who would unquestionably be at your beck and call. This has become the lone criterion of merit. Sadly we don't have much common ground," he added.

"I would prefer to continue my other professional endeavours without being fed this negativity and being involved in these destructive narratives, many against the very core interests of India. These I strongly believe will end up in the dustbin of history with time," he stated.

However, the former Defence Minister Antony said he has nothing to say on what his son said.

On Tuesday all across the state, Youth Congress activists exhibited the controversial documentary and it was at that time Anil's tweet gave a shock to the party and its feeder organisation.

And when this issue was brought to the attention of the Congress workers, all of them said what Anil said is his view and has got nothing to do with the views of the party.

Reacting to Anil's resignation, Tharoor said he has not got in touch with Anil. "He is definitely a bright young man, but I do not subscribe to what he has said," said Tharoor.

Anil Antony's controversial tweet which has now led to his resignation was, "Despite large differences with BJP, I think those in India placing views of BBC, a (UK) state sponsored channel with a long history of India prejudices, and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over Indian institutions is setting a dangerous precedence, will undermine our sovereignty."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor