Sudanese parties urged to seek common ground for path out of crisis

Khartoum, Jan 2 The UN special envoy for Sudan has called for trust among all parties in the country to find a mutually agreed path out of the ongoing crisis.

Volker Perthes, the UN special representative of the Secretary-General for Sudan, made the appeal in a statement on the 66th anniversary of the country's Independence, reports Xinhua news agency.

The UN envoy urged the authorities to respect the right of peaceful assembly and to allow protesters adhering to non-violence to express themselves freely.

Perthes stressed that the UN remained committed to supporting the people of Sudan in realising their aspirations for a democratic and stable Sudan.

Sudan has been rocked by regular mass protests demanding civilian rule in recent weeks.

At least 52 people were killed in 11 large-scale street protests since October 25 when the general commander of the Sudanese army Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency and dissolved the government, a move which triggered a political crisis in the country.

On November 21, Al-Burhan and then removed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok signed a political declaration, which included reinstating the latter to his post, but the deal has so far failed to calm the street.

The protests were also fuelled by sky-rocketing prices of foods, gases and household essentials in the country.

