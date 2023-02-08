Sunak pledges 'steadfast support' in phone call with Turkish president

London/Ankara, Feb 8 UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged the UK's "steadfast support" to Turkey in a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

A Downing Street spokeswoman on Tuesday said Sunak had also expressed his "deep condolences for the tragic loss of life" caused by the earthquake, BBC reported.

The latest death toll from the quake in Turkey now stands at 5,894, while the figure over the border in Syria is 1,932.

"The Prime Minister confirmed that a 77-strong British search and rescue team arrived in Gaziantep today with specialist equipment and dogs, in response to a request from the Turkish government, and will immediately start work assisting with the rescue effort," the spokeswoman said.

"President Erdogan thanked the Prime Minister for the UK's solidarity in response to this tragedy and welcomed international search and rescue and medical support for the initial emergency response."

"The Prime Minister also noted the deeply concerning humanitarian situation over the border in north-west Syria, where Turkey plays an important co-ordinating role, and set out how the UK has increased support to aid organisations and emergency responders."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor