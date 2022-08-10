Sunil Bansal replaced by Dharamveer in UP BJP

Lucknow, Aug 10 In a major development, BJP's organisation secretary for Uttar Pradesh, Sunil Bansal, has been shifted out of the state.

BJP President J.P. Nadda has given Bansal the charge of West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana. Bansal has been replaced by Dharmveer, who till now held charge of Jharkhand.

Bansal will be remembered as one of the most powerful leaders in UP BJP whose organisational abilities made him an all-important leader.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor