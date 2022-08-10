Sunil Bansal replaced by Dharamveer in UP BJP

By IANS | Published: August 10, 2022 04:45 PM 2022-08-10T16:45:04+5:30 2022-08-10T17:00:17+5:30

Lucknow, Aug 10 In a major development, BJP's organisation secretary for Uttar Pradesh, Sunil Bansal, has been shifted ...

Sunil Bansal replaced by Dharamveer in UP BJP | Sunil Bansal replaced by Dharamveer in UP BJP

Sunil Bansal replaced by Dharamveer in UP BJP

Next

Lucknow, Aug 10 In a major development, BJP's organisation secretary for Uttar Pradesh, Sunil Bansal, has been shifted out of the state.

BJP President J.P. Nadda has given Bansal the charge of West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana. Bansal has been replaced by Dharmveer, who till now held charge of Jharkhand.

Bansal will be remembered as one of the most powerful leaders in UP BJP whose organisational abilities made him an all-important leader.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : bjp Sunil Bansal Uttar Pradesh Uttar pradesh mayawati Bjp national co-incharge Northwest madhya pradesh & People of uttar pradesh Rajasthan united New uttar pradesh Uttar pradesh, jharkhand