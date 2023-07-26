Sushma Swaraj said terror and trade can’t go together, Modi is saying cash and clash can coexist: Jairam

New Delhi, July 26 Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday took a swipe at the government reminding it of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj words that trade and terror can’t go together but Modi is essentially saying cash and clash can coexist.

Slamming the Prime Minister over the increase in trade with China, the Congress leader said: “Following the change in the status quo on the LAC in April 2020, we were told that the Modi government will be very tough on Chinese investments in India. Three years later, there appears to be a significant U-turn without any breakthrough whatsoever on the border talks; in which there has been if anything, only capitulation by the Modi government.”

“Sushma Swaraj once said Trade and Terror can’t go together. Now Modi is essentially saying cash and clash can coexist,” Ramesh, who is a Rajya Sabha MP and party's general secretary said.

He also attached a newsreport along with the tweet.

The newsreport quoted Minister of State for Information and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar's interview saying that India is open to investments from Chinese companies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor