Sweden-Turkey NATO talks ongoing: PM

Stockholm, May 26 Sweden is continuing its dialogue with Turkey to secure Ankara's support for Stockholm's bid to join the NATO military alliance, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said here.

"Sweden's dialogue with Turkey is ongoing, and I look forward to strengthening the Swedish-Turkish bilateral relations including on peace, security and the fight against terrorism," Andersson told a press conference held jointly with Charles Michel, visiting President of the European Council.

Sweden and Finland simultaneously handed in their official letters of application to join NATO on May 18, reports Xinhua news agency.

Turkey has been the only NATO member to object to these bids, citing the two Scandinavian countries' support to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), the Syrian branch of PKK.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday demanded a "written agreement" from Finland and Sweden on steps to end their "support for terrorism" if they want to join NATO.

Michel said in his turn that the European Union (EU) looks forward to a "positive resolution to discussions among NATO allies".

He reiterated the EU's support for Sweden and Finland's NATO membership bid.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor