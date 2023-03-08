"Tactics of intimidation..." by Centre, says K Kavitha on ED summons in Delhi excise policy case

Bharatiya Rashtriya Samiti (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday said that she has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate to appear on March 9 in the national capital, in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.

Terming the summons as "tactics of intimidation" by the Centre, against the Telangana chief minister K Chadrashekar Rao and the BRS party, Kavitha stated she and the party will continue to fight to expose the Centre's failures and will raise voice for a brighter and better future for India.

"I would also like the ruling party at the Centre to know that these tactics of intimidation against the fight and voice of our leader, CM KCR, and against the entire BRS Party will not deter us. Under the leadership of KCR Garu, we will continue to fight to expose your failures and raise voice for a brighter and better future for India," Kavitha posted a statement on Twitter today.

"The Women's Reservation Bill has been long-pending; our only demand is to table it in the Parliament to give women their due share of political participation. Bharath Jagruthi, along with opposition parties and women's organisations from all across the country, will come together on March 10 at Jantar Mantar, for a one-day peaceful hunger strike, demanding the BJP government to introduce and pass the Women's Reservation Bill"

She said that although she will cooperate in the investigation but will seek 'legal opinion' regarding the date of attending the summon.

"As a law-abiding citizen, I will fully cooperate with the investigation agencies. However, due to the Dharna and prefixed appointments, I'll seek legal opinions on the date of attending it," she said.

She also said that Telangana would not "bow down" before the "power mongers" in Delhi.

"Let me also remind the power mongers in Delhi that Telangana has never and will never bow before the oppressive anti-people regime. We will fearlessly and fiercely fight for the rights of the people," Kavitha added.

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned K Kavitha on March 9, to record her statement in connection with its ongoing probe Delhi excise policy case, sources said.

As per sources, Kavitha will be confronted with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai, who was arrested on Monday night in the case.

In its investigation, ED has come to know that Pillai is one of the key persons in the entire scam involving payments of huge kickbacks and formation of the biggest cartel of the South Group.

South Group comprises Telangana MLC Kavitha, Sarath Reddy (promoter of Aurobindo Group), Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (MP, Ongole), his son Raghav Magunta, and others. The South Group was being represented by Pillai, Abhishek Boinpalli and Butchi Babu, the federal agency investigation has revealed.

Pillai along with his associates was coordinating with various persons to execute the political understanding between the South Group and a leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Pillai has been accomplice and was involved in the kickbacks from the South Group and the recoupment of the same from the businesses in Delhi, ED investigation reveals.

The ED and the CBI had alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Excise Policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, the licence fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority's approval. The beneficiaries diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection.

As per allegations, the Excise Department had decided to refund the Earnest Money Deposit of about Rs 30 crore to a successful tenderer against the set rules. Even though there was no enabling provision, a waiver on tendered licence fees was allowed from December 28, 2021, to January 27, 2022, due to COVID-19.

This allegedly caused a loss of Rs 144.36 crore to the exchequer, which has been instituted on a reference from the Union Home Ministry following a recommendation from Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor