Taiwan's unemployment rate rose to 3.68% in May

Taipei, June 24 Taiwan's unemployment rate rose to 3.68 per cent in May, setting a new high since November 2021, the island's statistics agency said on Friday.

A total of 434,000 people on the island went jobless in May, 5,000 or 1.19 per cent more than the last month, Xinhua news quoted the agency as saying.

It attributed the rising unemployment to a surge of Covid-19 cases since April.

According to the island's disease monitoring agency, Taiwan has recorded more than 3.4 million local Covid-19 cases.

Also affected by the pandemic, nearly 16,000 people from approximately 2,500 companies in Taiwan have been on unpaid leaves, also creating a new record this year.

