Take money from KCR, but vote for BJP: Bandi Sanjay urges people of Telangana

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay on Sunday asked people to take money from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) but vote for the BJP while accusing Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of allegedly distributing money for votes.

The BJP leader held the Praja Sangrama Yatra in Patherched Village, Mahbubnagar district on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Sanjay said, "What KCR believes is if he gives money, poor people will vote for him. I say take the money from him. In this way, his bank balance will reduce or else he will become richer and you will become poor. You have to take the money if he gives Rs 5,000 or Rs 10,000 just accept it."

"Whatever the money he is distributing in the election it is your money given by PM Modi for different government schemes but he is transferring that money for the elections. Poor people will never sell their vote. Poor people will have honesty and commitment," he added.

Referring to Dubbak and Huzurabad by-elections, Sanjay said TRS distributed money prior to the elections but people voted for the BJP.

"During Dubbak and Huzurabad by-elections, TRS distributed Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 for votes People accepted but while voting they voted for the BJP. In both these by-elections, we have won the sitting seats held by TRS. In the same way, we have also won in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election from 4 seats to 48 seats," added the BJP leader.

Assembly polls in Telangana is slated for next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor