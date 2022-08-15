"Talent will be basis of New India": PM Modi takes aim at 'Parivaarwaad', 'Bhai Bhatijawad' in I-Day 2022 speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in his Independence Day speech on Monday took aim at the twin evils of nepotism and corruption and sought the people's cooperation to fight them.

The prime minister said that the country needs to shift its mentality from "Bhai-Bhatijawad" and Parivaarwad (nepotism) and give an opportunity to the citizens who deserve it.

Addressing the country from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the country's 76th Independence Day, the Prime Minister said that there is no place for corruption in our society and that the people of the country need to come together as a society to punish those who have propagated the evil of corruption.

"Today the nation shows anger towards corruption, but not the corrupted. Until and unless, people have the mentality of penalizing the corrupt, the nation cannot progress at optimum pace," Prime Minster Modi said.

"Another evil we need to come together against is nepotism. We need to give opportunities to those who are talented and will work towards the progress of the nation. Talent will be the basis of a New India. To cleanse every institute of India, let's shift our mentality from 'Bhai Bhatijawad' and Parivaarwad and give an opportunity to the citizens who deserve it," said PM Modi on the occasion of the country's 76th Independence Day.

Though India is faced with numerous challenges and restrictions, the PM highlighted that the country has the ability to overcome them all for a New India.

PM Narendra Modi said, "We have to fight against corruption with all our strength. In the last eight years, through the use of Aadhaar, DBT (Direct Benefit Transfers) and mobile were used to prevent nearly find Rs 2 lakh crores of black money from falling into the wrong hands," said the Prime Minister.

"We have to weed out corruption. We are making efforts to seize properties of people who have fled the country and trying to create a situation where what has been looted by the corrupt is returned to the country. Corruption is hollowing out our country like termites, I will fight against it and I need the country's blessings and cooperation to win this war and request you all to help me fight corruption," he said.

The prime minister said that the second issue that the country has to tackle is that of 'Bhai Bhatijawad', which he said is not just limited to politics but in other spheres as well. He said there was a need to start a revolution against the practice.

"When I talk about bhai-bhatijawad, people think I am talking about politics. But it is not so, I am not talking only about politics. the bhai-bhatijawad has entered many institutions in the country which is depriving eligible, talented people," PM Modi said.

With respect to sports sector PM Modi said selection of sportspersons is now conducted on the basis of talent and not 'bhai-bhatijawad' "India's flag is flying high now," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation for the ninth time from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day, urged the youth to dedicate the next 25 years of their lives for the development of the nation and highlighted five pleges 'Panch prans to fulfil the freedom fighters' dreams by the year 2047.

Beginning his address, Prime Minister Modi stated that it is a historic day for India as it takes a new path, new pledge with renewed strength.

"We have to work with the vision of accomplishing what our freedom fighters dreamt of. By 100 years of independence, for the next 25 years we need to focus on the 5 resolves - first Viksit Bharat (Developed India), second Removing every ounce of Gulami (slavery) in us, third Work on the pride for our glorious heritage, fourth. Ensuring Unity among all, fifth. Fulfilling our fundamental Duties."

The Prime Minister said, "When dreams are big, the hard work is equally strenuous. We need to be inspired by the sankalp and determination of our freedom fighters who dreamt of a free India. I urge the youth to dedicate the next 25 years of their lives for the development of the nation. We will work towards even the development of the entire humanity. That is the strength of India."

The Prime Minister said that COVID-19 pandemic has been an example of this common consciousness, where citizens came together. "From supporting doctors to propelling research to taking vaccines to the remotest parts, we have stood together," he said.

The Prime Minister said that the world today looks at India with pride, hope and as a problem solver. "The world looks at India as a destination where aspirations are met. My understanding of the spirit of India, made me realise that for growth of NewIndia we needed to ensure inclusive development across the nation- a vision that was held dear by Mahatma Gandhi," he said.

From the ramparts of the Red Fort, the Prime Minister said that Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwaas and Sabka Prayaas became the cornerstone of ensuring the implementation of pro-nation policies and taking development to the last mile.

Ahead of his speech at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted National Flag amid a 21-gun salute by the indigenously developed howitzer gun, ATAGS. This was followed by a shower of flower petals from helicopters. Earlier in the day, PM Modi visited Rajghat to pay his respects to Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation.

A multi-layered security cover along with Facial Recognition System cameras have been installed at each entry and exit point at the fort. Security personnel also deployed trained catchers to ensure that the premises remain monkey-free during the day. As many as 231 regular kite-flyers from the walled city area were roped in by the police to ensure a clear sky for about three hours on the morning of August 15.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor