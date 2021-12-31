Taliban stop Pakistani military from fencing Durand Line in Nimroz

New Delhi, Dec 31 Taliban security forces have stopped the Pakistani military from fencing part of the Durand Line in southwestern Nimroz province of Afghanistan, Pajhwok News reported.

A source wishing not to be named said on Thursday the Pakistani military was planning the installation of a fence on Durand Line in the Chaharboluk district's Dak locality.

Pakistani forces entered 10 to 15 metres inside Afghanistan territory and were planning the establishment of a military base and erect fence which was thwarted by Taliban security personnel, the report said.

Fencing related materials had been seized by Afghan security personnel, the source said. Pajhwok reached to provincial officials about the issue but they could not be contacted for comment.

Earlier, there were reports that Pakistan and the Taliban government have reached an understanding to resolve the issue of border fencing through talks after Taliban soldiers last week tried to disrupt the fencing along the eastern province of Nangarhar, Express Tribune reported.

A local intelligence chief of the Taliban tried to remove the fence and it was not a decision approved by the Taliban leadership, the report said.

Soon after the incident Pakistan and the Taliban established contact at the highest level and agreed to resolve the issue through talks. "Both sides have reached an understanding not to escalate the situation," the official said, adding that there were some issues of alignments about the border fencing and the two sides would resolve this mutually.

"Afghan side was requested to coordinate border alignment before fixing the fence," the official said.

