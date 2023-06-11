Tamil Nadu: Amit Shah arrives in Vellore, to hold public meeting

Vellore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 11 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is on a visit to Tamil Nadu, arrived in Vellore on Sunday afternoon and is set to hold a public meeting here.

The Minister also held discussions with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries in Chennai today. He also held a meeting with South Chennai BJP functionaries.

Notably, in view of Amit Shah's visit to Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said, "The media are reporting that Union Minister Amit Shah is coming to Chennai to speak in a public meeting at Vellore. The reason for this is they are getting ready for the Parliament election."

BJP state president K Annamalai refused the speculations and said, "Getting Vellore and South Chennai seats is not the reason behind Amit Shah's visit to Tamil Nadu. Whenever leaders come to Tamil Nadu, they are visiting various constituencies and that is how this has to be seen."

"Amit Shah was wishing to visit Vellore for a long time. Leaders are visiting different constituencies. Six months ago, JP Nadda visited Sivaganga and Prime Minister Narendra Narendra Modi was also about to come to Tamil Nadu in two or three months. Our party selected South Chennai and Vellore for Amit Shah to attend meetings," Annamalai added.

AC Shanmugam who contested from Vellore in 2019 met Shah on Saturday. He contested against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) Kathi Anand and lost the election by a margin of 8,141 votes.

Earlier in April, Union Minister of State L Murugan had said that BJP was focusing on nine constituencies in Tamil Nadu, including south Chennai.

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Amit Shah's visit to Tamil Nadu carries a lot significance.BJP sources said, "Amit Shah's visit would set the shape and his visit to South Chennai and Vellore is an added advantage ahead of the election."

"AC Shanmugam has a face value in Vellore which BJP believes would help them in the constituency and they also believe BJP has an edge in South Chennai which is now with DMK," sources added.

