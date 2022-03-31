Tamil Nadu CM Stalin on 3-day visit to Delhi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin is on a three-day visit to Delhi. Stalin will inaugurate the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) new office in the national capital at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg on April 2.

During his visit, the DMK chief will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other political leaders.

The inauguration of DMK's new office 'Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam' is going to be a grand ceremony. The party will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders at the inauguration ceremony.

With a strength of 24 MPs, DMK is the third-largest party in Lok Sabha.

Stalin recently returned from Dubai and said he brought investments worth over Rs 6,100 crore from UAE for the state.

Stalin has reshuffled his cabinet on Tuesday, a day after he arrived in Chennai after wrapping up his first overseas tour to Dubai.

The portfolios of "Transport, Nationalised Transport and Motor Vehicles Act" dealt with by Thiru R.S. Rajakannappan has been allocated to Thiru S.S.Sivasankar and re-designated him as Minister for Transport and the portfolios of "Backward Classes Welfare, Most Backward Classes Welfare and Denotified Communities Welfare" dealt with by Thiru S.S.Sivasankar has been allocated to Thiru R.S.Rajakannappan and re-designated him as Minister for Backward Classes Welfare.

Recently, DMK president M.K. Stalin directed some of his party's functionaries who violated the terms of the coalition agreement to resign from their posts immediately. Some DMK members contested in the indirect elections for the posts allotted to the allies and won.

Stalin warned such functionaries that they would be divested of the primary membership of the party if they did not resign immediately. He also directed the district secretaries and in-charge leaders to take necessary action.

Stalin said, "We had a smooth talk with the alliance party regarding seat-sharing and position in the indirect polls. I am really disturbed and feel bad about what happened during the secret ballot."

He further said, "DMK candidates think that they have succeeded diligently and got the victory in secret ballot and went and sat on the position which was given to alliance party. But as party chief, I extend my condolences to the leaders of the coalition Party."

