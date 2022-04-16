Teenage boy injured in Khargone violence regains consciousness: Doctor

Bhopal, April 16 Teenage boy - Shivam Shukla who was severely injured during the communal violence in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district and being treated at CHL hospital in Indore has regained consciousness on Saturday, said one of the doctors treating him.

The doctor said that the 16-year-old boy regained consciousness but was still with ventilator support in the ICU ward. "A team of doctors is continuously monitoring the boy's health condition and he has now started responding to some instructions, but it will take some time to recover," he added.

"Our first priority was to make the patient conscious as he was in a completely unconscious stage since he was brought to the hospital. Now, he has regained consciousness but complete recovery will take some time. We hope that he will be fully recovered in the next few days," Dr Nikhilesh Jain of CHL Hospital told .

As per the information, Shivam had gone to participate in Ram Navami procession carried out on April 10. A group of people started pelting stones at the procession following which later resulted into a communal riot. The boy had received severe injury on his head during the clash and was taken to a nearby hospital in Khargone by the police. Later he was shifted to CHL hospital Indore.

Earlier on Thursday, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had issued a notice to Kahrgone district administration and sought a reply on the matter. The commission has also sought an action taken report against the people responsible for injuring the boy.

The NCPCR in a letter to District Collector Anugraha P. said, "The Commission has taken suo-moto cognizance of a news report on Twitter wherein it has been brought to the notice of the commission that a l6-year-old boy was severely injured in stone pelting by one religious community during a procession on the occasion of Ram Navami."

It further added, "It is informed that the said religious community not only indulged in stone pelting but also in massive violence. Further, it is also informed to the Commission through the said news report that the condition of the minor boy is very critical".

The commission has asked the administration to initiate an inquiry and lodge an FIR as it is seen that the violations of provisions are cognizable in nature.

