Tej Pratap takes 'Bakchonar' jibe at Bihar minister

Patna, Feb 4 Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad's elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, on Friday slammed the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar and took a sarcastic jibe at the state Labour Resource Minister Jibesh Mishra calling him "Bakhchonar" (foolish) and 'Joker'.

"Bakchonar Jibesh Mishra is the biggest "joker and a handicapped politician". He is 'Subahu' and Bihar Land Reforms and Revenue Minister, Ram Surat Rai is "Marich". They will be killed by 'Ram' (Tej Pratap) and 'Laxman' (Tejashwi Yadav). They made fake promises to deposit Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of people of the country and are giving lectures on morality," he said.

This statement by Tej Pratap comes a day after Jibesh Mishra had attacked RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and claimed that he is a "handicapped" (Divyang) politician. He said, "Tejashwi Yadav is looking for a special status for Bihar in the Union Budget. How is it possible. These are two different subjects."

The BJP leader slammed Tej Pratap Yadav after the latter claimed that the Nitish Kumar government will soon collapse. Tej Pratap said that NDA allies Vikassheel Insaf Party Chief Mukesh Sahani, Hindustani Awam Morcha Supremo Jitan Ram Manjhi and Janata Dal (United) Parliamentary Board Chairman, Upendra Kushwaha will soon join the RJD.

Following Tej Pratap's statement, Jibesh Mishra said that Tej Pratap is the biggest "Paltu Ram" who used to insult RJD State President Jagadanand Singh in the morning and turn hostile in the evening.

