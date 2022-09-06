Telangana CM afraid of defeat in by-poll, says BJP

Hyderabad, Sep 6 Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was afraid of defeat in Munugode Assembly by election.

Sanjay claimed that he was also scared due to corruption allegations against his son and daughter.

He said that fear of defeat in the by-election has gripped the chief minister. He remarked that KCR has gone into depression due to his fears.

The BJP leader warned KCR against installing meters to agriculture pumpsets by taking the name of BJP. He said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) talks of meters at the time of elections.

Addressing a public meeting at Nizamabad on Monday, the chief minister had alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre was conspiring to install meters to agriculture pumpsets.

Sanjay slammed the TRS government over the death of four women due to the botch-up family planning surgeries. He remarked that a situation has been created where women are scared to undergo family planning surgeries.

The four women died after the surgery at a family planning surgery camp at a community health centre in Ibrahimpatnam in Ranga Reddy district. Sanjay said such an incident did not take place anywhere in the country. He came down heavily on authorities for causing the deaths by performing 34 surgeries in an hour.

Holding Health Minister T. Harish Rao responsible for the incident, the BJP leader demanded that he should immediately be dismissed from the Cabinet.

Sanjay also alleged that the director of public health was facing allegations of corruption but CM KCR was not taking any action against him. Sanjay said the director of public health may be made MLA or MLC in coming days.

