Telangana Congress leaders' meeting underway at AICC office in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 27 : A meeting of the Telangana Congress leaders, attended by Congress Chief Malliakarjun Kharge and its former Chief Rahul Gandhi, is underway at the All India Congress Committee office in New Delhi.

As per the reports, the meeting has been called to discuss poll preparedness in Telangana due later this year.

#WATCH | Telangana Congress leaders' meeting underway at the AICC office in Delhi Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi are present at the meeting. pic.twitter.com/otgJmM9hul —(@ANI) June 27, 2023

This will be followed by a rally to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi on July 2 in the Khamamm district of Telangana.

This comes days after several Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders formally joined the grand old party on Monday ahead of the assembly elections.

This switchover is seen as a major boost to Congress, buoyed by electoral victory in Karnataka, which is wrestling to return to power in the state where elections are due later this year.

Former Telangana minister Jupally Krishna Rao and several Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders joined Congress on Monday in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi at the AICC headquarters in Delhi.

Congress said that former AP and Telangana minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Ex-MP Ponguleti Srinivasa, former MLA Gurnath Reddy, Serving Zila Parishad Chairman Koram Kanakaiah, Ex MLA Payam Venkateshwarlu, DCCB Ex-Chairman Muvament Vijaya Baby, Pidamarthi Ravi, DCCB Chairman Thulluri Bramhaiah, Markfed State Vice Chairperson Borra Rajshekhar, Warya Municipal Chairperson S. Jaipal have joined the party.

