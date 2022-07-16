Telangana Governor to visit flood-hit Bhadrachalam

Hyderabad, July 16 Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will visit flood-affected Bhadradri Kothagudem district while Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will make an aerial survey of all affected districts along Godavari river on Sunday.

The governor will inspect the flood-hit areas of Bhadrachalam town and meet the affected people.

The governor will reach Kothagudem by train from Hyderabad and from there she will travel by road to Bhadrachalam, where several colonies have been inundated due to floods in Godavari river.

The water level in the river reached 71 feet on Friday night, the highest after three decades.

The decision by the governor to visit flood-hit Bhadrachalam came a couple of hours after it was announced that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will make an aerial survey of the affected districts.

The CMO announced that the chief minister will undertake an aerial survey on Sunday morning to assess the natural calamity and flood related damages due to incessant rains in river Godavari catchment zones.

The Chief Minister will conduct an aerial survey on Godavari between Kadem project and Bhadrachalam.

He will be accompanied by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

Meanwhile, in Bhadrachalam, residents of few inundated colonies staged a protest, demanding the government to raise the height of the dam to permanently solve the problem of flooding.

They complained that every year, their colonies get submerged due to rise in the water level and despite repeated appeals, the dam height has not been increased.

