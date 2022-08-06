Telangana ideologue Jayashankar remembered on his birth anniversary

Hyderabad, Aug 6 Telangana on Saturday paid rich tributes to Telangana ideologue Professor K. Jayashankar on his birth anniversary.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, state ministers and leaders of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) recalled the key role played by the former vice-chancellor of Kakatiya University in the Telangana movement.

Ministers, MPs and state legislators offered tributes to the late leader at various programmes held across the state.

The chief minister recalled that it was Jayashankar who highlighted the sufferings under the undivided rule and ignited the passion among people to launch a movement to achieve their own state.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, said Telangana movement was carried out with the inspiration from Jayashankar and the goal was achieved with determination and hard work.

The chief minister said that Telangana has become a model for the entire country in self-rule as envisioned by Jayashankar. He said while prioritising the weaker and backward sections and striving for the welfare of all people, the state government is working to fulfil the dreams of Jayashankar.

MLC K. Kavitha along with MLAs D. Nagender and Maganti Gopinath paid tributes to Jayashankar at a programme held at TRS headquarters Telangana Bhavan.

Finance minister Harish Rao said Telangana was following on the path shown by Jayashankar and under KCR's leadership has already become a model for the entire country.

Jayashankar's statues were garlanded at various places in the state. Programmes were also organised in universities and offices of various institutions to pay tributes to the leader.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor